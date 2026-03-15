HUDCO to hold Urban Invest Window meet in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) will organise the first regional workshop on the Urban Invest Window (UiWIN) in Visakhapatnam on March 15 and 16 to promote structured financing and project development for urban infrastructure.

UiWIN, launched by HUDCO in November 2025 under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is designed as a dedicated institutional mechanism to support Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and cities in preparing bankable and investment-ready infrastructure projects.

The workshop aims to create awareness about UiWIN as a single-window platform that assists cities in project preparation, financial structuring, asset monetisation and access to capital markets.

According to HUDCO officials, representatives from five southern States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to participate in it. Around 100 to 150 Municipal Commissioners and senior officials from Urban Local Bodies will take part in the discussions, which will focus on building a pipeline of urban infrastructure projects and improving access to funding sources such as the Urban Challenge Fund and grants expected under the 16th Finance Commission.