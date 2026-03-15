India’s first AQI-enabled intercity bus service launched in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city deputy commissioner of police (DCP - Traffic) Shereen Begum inaugurated the India’s first Air Quality Index (AQI)-enabled intercity bus service in Vijayawada by the intercity mobility brand IntrCity SmartBus on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shereen Begum described the launch of SmartBus AQI services on the Vijayawada-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Vijayawada corridors as a significant milestone in India’s intercity transportation sector.

She noted that the initiative focuses on improving the air quality inside buses to safeguard the health of passengers, particularly during long journeys. ‘AQI enabled intercity bus service aimed to enhance the passenger’s health and comfort during long-distance travel,’ she said.

Internal studies by IntrCity found that air pollution inside intercity bus cabins can be two to three times higher than limits recommended by the World Health Organisation. To address this, the company introduced SmartBus AQI technology to monitor and control cabin air quality. Pilot tests maintained PM2.5 levels at around 40 µg/m³ for over 90% of travel, significantly cleaner than outdoor air in many Indian cities.

Passengers travelling between Vijayawada and Bengaluru can book these specially equipped buses through the IntrCity mobile application or website by selecting buses tagged as “SmartBus AQI.” Real-time AQI and PM2.5 readings will be displayed on screens inside the bus as well as on the mobile app during the journey.

Manish Rathi of Intercity said Vijayawada has emerged as a key intercity travel hub with demand for long-distance routes such as Bengaluru. He said the AQI service aims to ensure that passengers can breathe clean air during journeys.