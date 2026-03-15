LPG cylinder supply continues without hurdles in East Godavari: Collector Kirthi Chekuri

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri has assured that the supply of LPG cylinders for domestic use and essential services is continuing without interruption in the district. She said the district administration is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with oil marketing companies and gas distributors.

The collector stated that around 12,000 to 12,500 LPG cylinders are being supplied daily through 52 gas distributors across the district. Currently, about 17,360 cylinders are available in stock with the distributors.

LPG cylinders are being supplied to the district from bottling plants. located at Gokavaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, which are functioning normally with adequate stocks. However, the collector noted that refill bookings have increased significantly in recent days from the usual 11,000 to 11,500 bookings per day to nearly 22,000 to 22,500 bookings, a rise of about 90 percent.

She urged consumers not to panic or make multiple bookings due to rumours and to book cylinders only when necessary.

A district control room has been set up, and consumers facing issues can contact the helpline number 8074661259.