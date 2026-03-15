Andhra Pradesh

Minister Ponguru directs officials to complete VMRDA road works on schedule

Narayana inquired about the difficulties arising during the construction of the roads and about the current status of the works and the expected completion timelines.
Minister P Narayana along with officials inspected VMRDA Master Plan roads in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Minister P Narayana along with officials inspected VMRDA Master Plan roads in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.Photo | EPS
Express News Service
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VISAKHAPATNAM: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Andhra Pradesh Ponguru Narayana inspected the VMRDA Master Plan roads in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Accompanied by VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the Minister reviewed the road construction works from Nerellavalasa to Kottavalasa, Boyapalem to Kapuluppada, and Bheemili to Dorathota Junction.

Narayana inquired about the difficulties arising during the construction of the roads and about the current status of the works and the expected completion timelines.

He also instructed that there should be no delays in the execution of these projects.

VMRDA
Minister Ponguru Narayana

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