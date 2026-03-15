NMDC Steel Ltd ED Prabhakar likely to be next CMD of RINL

VISAKHAPATNAM: MNVS Prabhakar, Executive Director at NMDC Steel Limited, is likely to be appointed as the next Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity operating the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The recommendation was made by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) of the Ministry of Steel during a meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The committee interviewed five senior executives from major public sector steel organisations before finalising its recommendation.

According to sources, the candidates interviewed included Prabhakar, Executive Director of NMDC Steel Limited; S. Subbaraj, Executive Director at Alloy Steels Plant of Steel Authority of India Limited; Bipin Kumar Giri, Executive Director (Mines Development), SAIL; Munna Prasad Singh, Executive Director (Mines), OGOM, CMLO, SAIL; and Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director (Works) at the Bhilai Steel Plant of SAIL.

Following the interaction and evaluation process, the committee recommended Prabhakar for the top position at RINL.

The appointment assumes importance as the Visakhapatnam-based steel producer has been working to improve its financial position and strengthen operations. The company has also been focusing on measures related to raw material security and operational efficiency.