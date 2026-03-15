Strict action on LPG black marketing, government ramps up supply monitoring in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in black marketing of LPG cylinders, even as it intensified monitoring to prevent irregularities in the supply and distribution of cooking gas across the State.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking coordinated steps to ensure that consumers do not face inconvenience.
The ministers reviewed the situation at a meeting held at the Civil Supplies State office in Kanuru on Saturday. While Payyavula Keshav and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu attended the meeting in person, Nadendla Manohar joined virtually. Officials from Civil Supplies, Information and Public Relations, Police and Vigilance departments, along with representatives of oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, participated in the meeting.
Officials discussed the State’s daily LPG demand, supply position and distribution network and reviewed measures required to ensure smooth delivery of cylinders to consumers.The ministers directed officials to closely track supply patterns and take immediate action if any irregularities are detected.
They said special control rooms have been established at the State Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and in district Collectorates to monitor LPG availability and distribution in real time. The control rooms will help authorities to track delivery operations and respond quickly to complaints from consumers.
The ministers warned that strict action would be taken against persons or agencies involved in black marketing of LPG cylinders or diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial use. Enforcement teams from Civil Supplies, Police and Vigilance departments have been asked to carry out inspections.
They said gas agencies and distributors have also been instructed to ensure transparency in booking and delivery systems. Officials have been asked to promote online booking and OTP-based delivery confirmation to prevent misuse and improve tracking of cylinder deliveries.