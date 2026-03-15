Strict action on LPG black marketing, government ramps up supply monitoring in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in black marketing of LPG cylinders, even as it intensified monitoring to prevent irregularities in the supply and distribution of cooking gas across the State.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking coordinated steps to ensure that consumers do not face inconvenience.

The ministers reviewed the situation at a meeting held at the Civil Supplies State office in Kanuru on Saturday. While Payyavula Keshav and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu attended the meeting in person, Nadendla Manohar joined virtually. Officials from Civil Supplies, Information and Public Relations, Police and Vigilance departments, along with representatives of oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, participated in the meeting.

Officials discussed the State’s daily LPG demand, supply position and distribution network and reviewed measures required to ensure smooth delivery of cylinders to consumers.The ministers directed officials to closely track supply patterns and take immediate action if any irregularities are detected.