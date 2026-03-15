TDP MLA Madhavi accuses Jagan of defending ‘dark rule’

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLA Galla Madhavi has alleged that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to defend his ‘dark rule’ while the people of AP grow tired of his excuses.

Speaking at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Madhavi said it was unfortunate that they needed to talk about Jagan’s dark regime at a time when the coalition government is steadily moving forward with development and earning public appreciation.

Observing that the public no longer believes Jagan’s words, she said as a political leader, he never cared about people’s problems. After experiencing five years of chaos during the regime of the YSRCP, the people gave just 11 MLA seats to that party, she said.