Tension in Machilipatnam as YSRCP, Jana Sena cadres clash over party flag installation

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Machilipatnam on Saturday after political clashes erupted between cadres of the YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party over the installation of a party flagpole at Ramanayudupet Centre.

The situation intensified after police arrested YSRCP leader Borra Vittal in connection with the dispute. Following the arrest, scores of YSRCP cadres led by former MLA Perni Nani staged a protest, raising slogans and questioning the police action.

Police said the Jana Sena Party leaders attempted to install a party flagpole at Ramanayudupet Centre in Machilipatnam over the past two days. However, Borra Vittal reportedly objected to the construction, leading to heated arguments between workers of the two parties. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating and later took Vittal into custody.

After learning about the arrest, Perni Nani rushed to the Guduru police station along with his supporters and confronted the police, demanding to know the reasons behind Vittal’s arrest. Police later granted station bail and released Vittal, but tensions continued outside the station. Subsequently, Perni Nani visited Ramanayudupet Centre. He accused the police of supporting the Jana Sena Party.

With supporters of both parties gathering in large numbers, the atmosphere remained tense. Police deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure.