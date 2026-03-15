Tirupati Civil Supplies dept cracks down on illegal LPG storage, seizes cylinders

TIRUPATI: District officials seized illegally stored commercial LPG cylinders during an inspection in Tirupati Rural mandal and clarified that LPG supply in Tirupati and Chittoor districts remains normal.

Officials conducted a surprise inspection on Friday evening at a gas warehouse of Sri Balaji TTD Cooperative Bharat Gas in Vedanthapuram panchayat of Avilala revenue village in Tirupati Rural mandal. District Civil Supplies Officer officials carried out the inspection following directions from the District Collector and Joint Collector. During the inspection, officials found commercial cylinders belonging to a private firm, Go-Gas, stored at the warehouse, which was unrelated to Bharat Gas.

Officials identified 595 filled commercial cylinders and 149 empty cylinders belonging to private company.

As the warehouse owner was absent, officials questioned a worker identified as Gopi, who reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for storing the cylinders. Officials then conducted a panchanama and seized cylinders under Section 6-A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Officials also seized 230 filled Bharat Gas cylinders and 82 empty cylinders found at the premises.

Authorities estimated the total value of seized cylinders at about Rs 19.75 lakh. Officials also filed a complaint with police seeking criminal action under Section 7(1) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Officials warned that authorities will take legal action against anyone involved in illegal storage.