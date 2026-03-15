Tribal uplift and agency infrastructure top priorities, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marking the Foundation Day of the Jana Sena, party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday visited Nandigaruvu village in Paderu Assembly constituency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and interacted with tribal residents as part of the Mata-Manthi programme.

Addressing the gathering, he said the 13th Foundation Day of the Jana Sena Party was observed in a remote tribal village with about 40 households rather than at a large public gathering. The decision reflected the party’s focus on outreach in interior areas, he said. During the interaction, the Deputy Chief Minister listened to the concerns of local residents and discussed several issues with officials present at the venue. Some grievances were addressed on the spot after consultations with the departments concerned. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar also participated in the programme.

Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government was giving importance to both welfare and infrastructure development in tribal regions. Referring to Nandigaruvu, he noted that a road had been constructed to the settlement, which has about 40 households, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

He pointed out that poor connectivity in hilltop villages often created difficulties for residents, including pregnant women who sometimes need to be transported over long distances. “Roads are being developed in such areas with the support from the Centre to improve access to healthcare and other essential services,” he said.