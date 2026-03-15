Tribal uplift and agency infrastructure top priorities, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marking the Foundation Day of the Jana Sena, party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday visited Nandigaruvu village in Paderu Assembly constituency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and interacted with tribal residents as part of the Mata-Manthi programme.
Addressing the gathering, he said the 13th Foundation Day of the Jana Sena Party was observed in a remote tribal village with about 40 households rather than at a large public gathering. The decision reflected the party’s focus on outreach in interior areas, he said. During the interaction, the Deputy Chief Minister listened to the concerns of local residents and discussed several issues with officials present at the venue. Some grievances were addressed on the spot after consultations with the departments concerned. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar also participated in the programme.
Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government was giving importance to both welfare and infrastructure development in tribal regions. Referring to Nandigaruvu, he noted that a road had been constructed to the settlement, which has about 40 households, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.
He pointed out that poor connectivity in hilltop villages often created difficulties for residents, including pregnant women who sometimes need to be transported over long distances. “Roads are being developed in such areas with the support from the Centre to improve access to healthcare and other essential services,” he said.
He said about 460 km of roads had been laid in tribal villages within 18 months of the coalition government assuming office. He added that further work was required in hilltop areas to provide roads, drinking water supply and school infrastructure, and indicated that these works would be taken up in the coming months.
Pawan Kalyan made it clear that development programmes are being implemented across regions regardless of electoral outcomes.
“Villages facing drinking water shortage would be identified and provided safe water under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he assured.
He said the issue of restoring Government Order No. 3 (GO 3) relating to tribal areas would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
During the visit, he inspected the Onuru Primary School and directed officials to sanction funds for repair works.
Following requests from residents of Nandigaruvu, who explained that they had to travel to Onuru for school and Anganwadi services, officials were instructed to establish a primary school and an Anganwadi centre in the village.
Approval was also given for the Onuru-Kothapalem road and officials were asked to take up construction of magic drains in Narthanapalli and Onuru.
Several district and Panchayat Raj officials attended the programme.