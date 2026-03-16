All set for SSC exams in AP from today

VIJAYAWADA: Amid ambitious targets to achieve record results this year, 6,40,916 students are appearing for the SSC Public Examinations that will commence across 3,145 centres in the State on Monday under elaborate arrangements by the government.
Of the total candidates, 3,28,652 are boys and 3,12,264 are girls, including 18,842 private candidates. Students will be allowed into the examination centres from 9 am, while the examination is held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.
However, the Physical Science and Biological Science papers will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, each for two hours, as both papers carry 50 marks each (As per Board of Secondary Education’s revised examination timetable).
Like the previous year, the examinations will be held for seven papers carrying a total of 600 marks. As per the schedule, First Language examination will be held on March 16, followed by Second Language on March 18, English on March 21, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 25, Biological Science on March 28 and Social Studies on March 30.
Authorities said all examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras, adequate benches, drinking water facilities, and medical response teams to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. Officials added that strict monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to prevent malpractice.
School education authorities expressed confidence that the State would record improved results this year. In a new initiative, the government is adopting a corporate school-style academic approach, completing the syllabus early in many schools by December 5. Thereafter, special revision classes and intensive study sessions are organised for nearly three months from December 6 onwards to strengthen students’ preparation.
Officials said the initiative was implemented under the guidance of Nara Lokesh, with the School Education Department closely monitoring academic progress. Authorities have set an ambitious target of achieving 100 per cent pass results, expressing confidence that the pass percentage would at least cross 90 per cent this year.
In 2024-25, 6,14,459 students appeared for the examinations and 4,98,585 passed, recording a pass percentage of 81.14. In 2023-24, 6,16,615 students appeared and 5,34,574 passed, achieving 86.69 per cent results. During 2022-23, 6,09,081 candidates appeared and 4,37,196 passed, registering a 72.28 per cent pass rate.
Notably, the 2022 examinations recorded one of the lowest pass percentages at 64.02, while 2020 and 2021 witnessed 100 per cent results due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Examinations Director Dr KV Srinivasula Reddy said that foolproof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of examinations. He further added that a total of 38,958 invigilators were allotted duties for the language examinations papers. As many as 3,415 CSs and a similar number of DOs were appointed, he added.