All set for SSC exams in AP from today

VIJAYAWADA: Amid ambitious targets to achieve record results this year, 6,40,916 students are appearing for the SSC Public Examinations that will commence across 3,145 centres in the State on Monday under elaborate arrangements by the government.

Of the total candidates, 3,28,652 are boys and 3,12,264 are girls, including 18,842 private candidates. Students will be allowed into the examination centres from 9 am, while the examination is held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

However, the Physical Science and Biological Science papers will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, each for two hours, as both papers carry 50 marks each (As per Board of Secondary Education’s revised examination timetable).

Like the previous year, the examinations will be held for seven papers carrying a total of 600 marks. As per the schedule, First Language examination will be held on March 16, followed by Second Language on March 18, English on March 21, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 25, Biological Science on March 28 and Social Studies on March 30.

Authorities said all examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras, adequate benches, drinking water facilities, and medical response teams to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. Officials added that strict monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to prevent malpractice.