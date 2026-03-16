AP CM Naidu to unveil statue of Potti Sriramulu today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil the 58-foot bronze statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at 11.15 am at Sakhamuru Park in Amaravati, coinciding with the leader’s 125th birth anniversary on Monday.

Potti Sriramulu is remembered for his historic sacrifice that led to the formation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

The statue has been installed as part of the Amarajeevi Smriti Vanam project being developed on 6.8 acres in Amaravati. The project, estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, aims to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of the freedom fighter.

The first phase of the project has been completed in a record six months by the Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust.

For the construction of the statue, about 26 tonnes of bronze and 42 tonnes of iron structure were used. In the second phase, the memorial park will be further developed with facilities such as a museum, photo gallery, auditorium, and skill development centre.

The memorial is intended to reflect the historic sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu, who undertook a 58-day fast demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people, ultimately leading to the formation of Andhra State.

Later in the evening, the CM will travel to Vijayawada, where he will attend the official Iftar dinner hosted by the State government at 5.40 pm as part of the ongoing Ramadan observances.