AP spends 50.9% CAMPA funds between 2022-2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh utilised about Rs 358.44 crore, only a 50.9 per cent of the Rs 704.44 crore approved under the Annual Plan of Operation (APO) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) between 2022-23 and 2024-25.

In 2022-23, the approved APO for AP stood at Rs 224.09 crore, of which the State Forest Department utilised a mere Rs 82.51 crore. In 2023-24, the approved allocation was Rs 226.75 crore, while the utilisation increased to Rs 146 crore. For 2024-25, the approved APO was Rs 253.6 crore, and the utilisation reported so far is Rs 129.93 crore.

CAMPA funds are used for activities aimed at improving and restoring forest ecosystems. These include compensatory afforestation, assisted natural regeneration, protection of forests, restoration of degraded forest areas, improvement of wildlife habitats, and development of forest-related infrastructure.

States and Union Territories submit their annual plans to the National CAMPA for approval before undertaking these activities.