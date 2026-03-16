AP’s proactive approach to efficient cooking programme wins accolades

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a major step in the National Energy Conservation Movement by adopting energy-efficient technologies across all Anganwadi Centres under the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP).

This initiative comes at a time when the world is facing energy crises and supply shortfalls, underscoring Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach to sustainable energy solutions.

The programme introduces modern, safe and energy-efficient induction stoves in Anganwadi Centres, setting a national benchmark in women-welfare initiatives while promoting environmental sustainability. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the supply of induction stoves through the Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department with the support from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power.

In Phase-I, 11,400 induction stoves were supplied and successfully operated with continuous monitoring. Now, the process has begun to deliver the remaining 44,346 stoves, ensuring complete coverage of all centres across the State.

The initiative is expected to save Rs 24 crore annually in LPG costs, avoid nearly 28,327 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, improve kitchen safety by eliminating open flames, and provide cooler, cleaner, and safer working conditions for Anganwadi workers. Induction cooktops are also about 30% more energy-efficient than LPG stoves.

The programme aligns with the Union Government’s “Go Electric” campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) along with EESL. It has been described as a milestone in the State’s journey toward energy efficiency, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, while supporting India’s climate commitments.