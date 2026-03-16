EAGLE developing new tool to track dark web drugs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to strengthen the fight against narcotics trafficking, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) is reportedly developing a specialised technological tool aimed at identifying and tracking drug trafficking networks operating through the dark web.

The proposed system is expected to assist investigators in detecting both drug peddlers and consumers who attempt to evade law enforcement by using encrypted online platforms and anonymous digital networks.

EAGLE, a specialised anti-drug enforcement unit established by the State government, was formed to curb the spread of narcotics, dismantle trafficking networks and promote a drug-free society. The agency functions through district-level narcotics control cells supported by a central command structure that monitors and investigates drug-related crimes across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to TNIE, EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna said traditional policing methods help investigators track suspects when they rely on conventional internet services, phone calls or identifiable digital footprints.

However, he noted that drug traffickers are increasingly shifting to the dark web, a concealed segment of internet that requires specialised software to access and offers a high degree of anonymity.

“The dark web is known for hosting unregulated and illegal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal arms trade and organised crimes conducted behind multiple layers of anonymity,” Ravi Krishna said.

He explained that the proposed technological tool is being designed to penetrate such encrypted networks, analyse suspicious digital patterns and trace the digital footprints left by individuals involved in the drug supply chain.