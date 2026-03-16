Four of family die after inhaling smoke from bike in AP

TIRUPATI: In a tragic incident, four members of a family died allegedly after inhaling carbon monoxide from a two-wheeler that had been left running inside their house in Punganur town. The incident took place on Tyagaraju street in town.

According to police, the victims were sleeping inside the house when the toxic gas accumulated during the night, leading to their deaths.

Murali, son of Bajantri Ramachandrappa and a resident of Tyagaraju street, had recently repaired his two-wheeler at a mechanic shed in the town. The mechanic reportedly advised him to keep the vehicle running overnight after the repair. Murali brought the bike home and left it running inside house.

At the time of the incident, Murali’s father Ramachandrappa (70) was sleeping inside the house along with his grandchildren Karthik (13) and twin girls Chandana (6) and Charitha (6). Murali’s wife Revathi was sleeping in a room on upper floor of the house. According to police, the family members inside the house were exposed to carbon monoxide emitted from the running vehicle. As the doors were closed and there was little ventilation, the gas accumulated inside the room. The victims are suspected to have inhaled toxic fumes in their sleep, leading to suffocation and death.