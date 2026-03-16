Officials foil child marriage in AP's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam district authorities recently identified and broke up a child marriage performed in a village in Gudluru mandal on Saturday.

According to officials, the parents of a minor boy and a minor girl from the same village conducted the marriage of their children on Friday. Teachers noticed the absence of the two students from school on Friday and inquired about them. They later learnt that the parents had conducted their marriage.

Relatives informed officials that the bridegroom is a Class IX student and the bride is a Class VII student studying in the same school.

With this information, HELP NGO Project Director BV Sagar rushed to the village on Saturday. After confirming the child marriage, he lodged a complaint with the concerned authorities.

Officials, along with local police, went to the village and brought the two minors and their parents to the police station. After discussions and counselling sessions with the parents and children, officials initially sent the minors back with their parents instead of shifting them to separate State homes for safety and protection.

Later, the HELP NGO Project Director informed Kandukur Sub-Collector Himavamsi about the development. The Sub-Collector responded immediately and contacted ICDS Project Director and ordered officials to bring the girl and admit her to the Balsadan home without delay and initiate action as per the law.

On Sunday, ICDS officials shifted the girl to Balsadan and initiated further action.