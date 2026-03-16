Police seize 123 bikes in anti-drug ‘Operation Vajraprahar’ in AP

ONGOLE: Combined Prakasam district police seized 123 two-wheelers during the ‘Operation Vajraprahar’ cordon and search programme conducted at suspected locations in Darsi and Pamuru towns on Sunday to curb illegal transportation, trading and consumption of ganja and other narcotic substances and to maintain law and order.
Acting on the directions of senior officials, Prakasam District SP V Harshavardhan Raju directed police teams to carry out the special operation in the two towns.
During the searches, police seized 41 two-wheelers without number plates or valid documents within the Darsi town limits. Similarly, police seized 82 bikes without number plates or authorised papers in the Pamuru police station limits.
Police officials also conducted rallies in the two towns to create awareness among the public about the dangers of illegal drug transportation, trading and consumption and administered the “No Drugs Bro” pledge.
In Darsi, Darsi DSP B Lakshmi Narayana supervised the cordon and search operation with support from Darsi CI Rama Rao, several sub-inspectors and police personnel. Police used fingerprint identification devices to verify the identity of suspicious persons and check vehicle documents.
Police teams also searched shops, remote locations and the houses of accused involved in previous ganja cases to identify banned substances in and around the Darsi Auto Nagar.
In Pamuru, Pamuru CI M Srinivasa Rao and Kanigiri CI U Srinivasulu led the cordon and search operation along with five sub-inspectors — Pamuru SI Hanok, HM Padu SI Madhava Rao, PC Palli SI Kotaiah, Veligandla SI Krishna Pavani and PC Palli SI Venkateswara Nayak — and 36 police personnel. Teams carried out thorough searches in Ganesh Nagar, Virat Nagar and DV Palem localities.
Addressing the public, police officers urged people to share information about the transportation, trading or consumption of ganja or other banned narcotic substances by contacting the nearest police station, Dial 100 or 112, or the AP EAGLE toll-free number 1972. They assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.