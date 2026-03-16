Police seize 123 bikes in anti-drug ‘Operation Vajraprahar’ in AP

ONGOLE: Combined Prakasam district police seized 123 two-wheelers during the ‘Operation Vajraprahar’ cordon and search programme conducted at suspected locations in Darsi and Pamuru towns on Sunday to curb illegal transportation, trading and consumption of ganja and other narcotic substances and to maintain law and order.

Acting on the directions of senior officials, Prakasam District SP V Harshavardhan Raju directed police teams to carry out the special operation in the two towns.

During the searches, police seized 41 two-wheelers without number plates or valid documents within the Darsi town limits. Similarly, police seized 82 bikes without number plates or authorised papers in the Pamuru police station limits.

Police officials also conducted rallies in the two towns to create awareness among the public about the dangers of illegal drug transportation, trading and consumption and administered the “No Drugs Bro” pledge.