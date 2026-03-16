Railways regularises four weekly express trains from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Ministry of Railways has approved regularisation of four train-on-demand special services operated by the East Coast Railway as regular weekly express trains, improving connectivity from Vizag to key locations. Date of introduction will be announced separately.

The Vizag-Tirupati service (Train Nos. 18507/18508), currently operated as Special Train Nos. 08583/08584, will run as a weekly express. Train No. 18507 will depart from Vizag on Mondays at 7.10 pm and reach Tirupati at 9.30 am the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 18508 will leave Tirupati on Tuesdays at 9.50 pm and arrive in Vizag at 1.30 pm the following day.

Another weekly service between Vizag and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (Train Nos. 18509/18510), currently operated as Special Train Nos. 08581/08582, will depart Vizag on Sundays at 3.20 pm and reach Bengaluru at 1.50 pm on Monday. In return it will leave Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on Mondays and arrive in Vizag at 1.30 pm the next day.

The Vizag-Tirupati special (Train Nos. 08547/08548) will also be regularised as Weekly Express Train Nos. 18505/18506. Train No. 18505 will depart Vizag on Wednesdays at 7 pm and reach Tirupati at 9.30 am. In return it will leave Tirupati on Thursdays at 9.50 pm and arrive in Vizag at 1.30 pm the next day.

Similarly, the Vizag-Charlapalli service Train No. 18527 will depart Vizag on Fridays at 5.30 pm and reach Charlapalli at 8 am the next day, while the return service will leave Charlapalli on Saturdays at 2.30 pm and reach Vizag at 5.20 am.