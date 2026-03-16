Sunitha alleges CBI probe into Vivekananda Reddy murder not thorough

KADAPA: Daughter of former minister YS Sunitha Reddy on Sunday alleged that the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of her father, was not thorough and that her family had been denied justice.
Speaking to the media after paying tributes on the seventh death anniversary of Vivekananda Reddy, Sunitha said questioning YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy would help bring out the truth behind the murder.
Earlier, Sunitha, along with family members, visited Vivekananda Reddy’s memorial in Kadapa and offered special prayers. Later, she addressed a press conference where she presented details of the evidence she had submitted to the CBI in connection with the case.
She alleged that the agency had only recorded statements of key accused persons but failed to conduct a detailed investigation. According to her, phone conversations between the accused were not examined properly.
Sunitha said one of the accused, Kiran Yadav, had spoken to several people over the phone before and after the murder. She claimed that a minute before a news report appeared stating that Vivekananda Reddy had died of a heart attack, Arjun Reddy had sent a message to Kiran Yadav.
She further alleged that the CBI relied mainly on statements given by Kiran Yadav instead of probing the matter in depth. She pointed out that several calls and messages were exchanged among the accused after the murder, which, she said, should have been examined carefully.
Sunitha said that when the agency sought additional evidence, she submitted more documents and material to both the court and the CBI. However, she alleged that these had also not been examined properly. Expressing disappointment, Sunitha said that despite her continued efforts for justice, a fair outcome had not yet been achieved. She said her fight would continue until the truth behind her father’s murder comes out.