Sunitha alleges CBI probe into Vivekananda Reddy murder not thorough

KADAPA: Daughter of former minister YS Sunitha Reddy on Sunday alleged that the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of her father, was not thorough and that her family had been denied justice.

Speaking to the media after paying tributes on the seventh death anniversary of Vivekananda Reddy, Sunitha said questioning YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy would help bring out the truth behind the murder.

Earlier, Sunitha, along with family members, visited Vivekananda Reddy’s memorial in Kadapa and offered special prayers. Later, she addressed a press conference where she presented details of the evidence she had submitted to the CBI in connection with the case.

She alleged that the agency had only recorded statements of key accused persons but failed to conduct a detailed investigation. According to her, phone conversations between the accused were not examined properly.