Technical processes for Visakhapatnam Metro nearing completion: Minister Narayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: Technical processes related to the proposed Visakhapatnam Metro Rail are nearing completion and the State government is aiming to complete the project within three years, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has said.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Minister stated that the proposal for the metro rail project is currently under consideration of the Union government.

A study for the project is being carried out by RITES Limited and is expected to be completed within two months. After the study is finalised, the government plans to expedite the project with the goal of completing it within three years.

Narayana also emphasised the need to mobilise investments for urban infrastructure and strengthen the capacity of urban local bodies.

He said a regional workshop is being organised under the Urban Investment Window (UiWIN) initiative with the support of the Union government.

Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are participating in the programme. The workshop focuses on mobilising funds for urban infrastructure through capital markets, including municipal bonds and other investment avenues.

“Such platforms help urban local bodies prepare development projects and mobilise financial resources. Technical and financial guidance will also be provided to develop bankable projects in sectors such as water supply, sanitation, transport and housing,” he opined.

Referring to housing projects initiated during the previous government, he said around 20,000 houses were left incomplete at different stages earlier. The NDA government has restarted the works, Minister P Narayana added.