Ugadi Mahotsavams set to begin at Srisailam today

KURNOOL: Authorities of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam have made arrangements to conduct the five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams from Monday, with officials expecting a influx of devotees, particularly from Karnataka.

Srisaila Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao said officials had completed arrangements to provide facilities for devotees arriving from various places for the Ugadi celebrations. The festivities will begin with Yagasala Pravesam Puja, Ganapati Puja and Siva Sankalpam.

He said officials had set up temporary tents and sheds and were distributing water packets at various points to help devotees cope with the summer heat.

The Executive Officer said devotees from the Telugu states generally attend the Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, while devotees from Karnataka usually take part in the Ugadi Utsavams. “We expect a heavy rush from Karnataka for the Ugadi celebrations,” he said.