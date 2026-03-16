Ugadi Mahotsavams set to begin at Srisailam today

KURNOOL: Authorities of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam have made arrangements to conduct the five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams from Monday, with officials expecting a influx of devotees, particularly from Karnataka.
Srisaila Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao said officials had completed arrangements to provide facilities for devotees arriving from various places for the Ugadi celebrations. The festivities will begin with Yagasala Pravesam Puja, Ganapati Puja and Siva Sankalpam.
He said officials had set up temporary tents and sheds and were distributing water packets at various points to help devotees cope with the summer heat.
The Executive Officer said devotees from the Telugu states generally attend the Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, while devotees from Karnataka usually take part in the Ugadi Utsavams. “We expect a heavy rush from Karnataka for the Ugadi celebrations,” he said.
He added that many Kannada devotees traditionally reach Srisailam on foot from their native places and that the temple authorities had made special arrangements for these padayatra devotees.
The schedule of Vahana Sevas and Alankarams will begin from March 16, the festivities will begin with Yagasala Pravesam Puja in the morning, followed by Bhringi Vahana Seva for Swamy and Ammavaru. Ammavaru will be decorated as Maha Lakshmi. On March 17, Kailasa Vahana Seva will be performed for Swamy and Ammavaru. Ammavaru will be adorned as Maha Durga.
On March 18, Nandi Vahana Seva will be held for Swamy and Ammavaru, with Ammavaru decorated as Maha Saraswathi. Prabotsavam and Veerachara Vinyasalu will also be organised.
On March 19, Panchanga Sravanam will be held in the morning and Rathotsavam in the evening. Ammavaru will be decorated as Raja Rajeswari Maatha.
And on March 20, Ashwa Vahana Seva will be performed for Swamy and Ammavaru. Ammavaru will be decorated as Bhramarambha Nijalankarana.