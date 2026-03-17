Amarajeevi’s inspiring sacrifice laid foundation for linguistic states: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu has become the foundation for the formation of linguistic states in India and remains an inspiration for future generations.

Paying tributes on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu’s 125th birth anniversary, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Telugu community must always remember the leader who sacrificed his life for the self-respect, identity and rights of Telugu people.

He noted that Sriramulu undertook a historic fast demanding a separate state for Telugu people during the Madras Presidency, and his sacrifice eventually led to the formation of Andhra State, the first state in the country formed on a linguistic basis.

He said the historic development later paved the way for the reorganisation of several other states in India on linguistic lines. Describing Sriramulu as a great social reformer and symbol of sacrifice, Pawan Kalyan said his ideals and dedication continue to inspire society.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the coalition government led by N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to carrying forward the ideals of the leader. Drinking water projects implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the State have been named ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ in his honour so that people remember his sacrifice, he added.

Statue of Sacrifice a symbol of AP’s self-respect: Lokesh

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said the “Statue of Sacrifice” installed in Amaravati reflects the pride and self-respect of Andhra Pradesh and stands as a tribute to the immense sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu.