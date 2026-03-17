Andhra Pradesh HC raps SIT over delay in Group-1 probe report

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday strongly criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe alleged irregularities in the evaluation of AP Group-1 Main Examination answer scripts, expressing serious concern over the delay in submission of its investigation report.

A division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hari Hara Nath Sharma questioned the SIT for seeking additional time to file the report and termed its conduct as “irresponsible”.

The court observed that if the SIT fails to respect the directions of the court, it would be difficult to believe that the investigation is being conducted properly.

The bench also remarked that the SIT appeared to be adopting new tactics to prevent the court from knowing the contents of the report in advance. The judges noted that the SIT might be delaying the submission fearing that the court would examine the report thoroughly and raise several questions.