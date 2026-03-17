Andhra's jackfruit farmers worry as price falls

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The tribal farmers are in severe distress due to the sharp dip in the jackfruit price in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. The tribal farmers have been cultivating jackfruit on at least 800 acres in Seethampeta ITDA limits.

The price of each jackfruit crashed from Rs 30 to Rs 8 in the past few days. Therefore, the tribal farmers are forced to sell their jackfruit produce at a lower price to local traders due to a lack of processing units and cold storage in this region.

Jackfruit is one of the top five horticulture crops being cultivated in the Seethampeta agency in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. At least 800 acres of jackfruit are being cultivated in Seethampeta ITDA limits in the district. There was a huge demand for Seethamepta jackfruit in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Maharashtra as the farmers adopting organic methods for its cultivation.

According to horticulture officials’ estimation, the district has at least 5,500 tons of jackfruit yields this season. The jackfruit farmers had huge hopes for profits as they got Rs 30 per jackfruit at the commencement of the season.

However, the price of the jackfruit suddenly declined due to various reasons. Now the local traders have been procuring each jackfruit at `8 only. Therefore, the farmers are in deep distress as the price of jackfruit has plummeted.

Speaking to the TNIE, Savara Raju, a jackfruit farmer from Seethampeta agency said, “The price of each jackfruit was Rs 30 at the starting of season. We have huge hopes for this season as there was a huge demand in marriage season."