Eluru MP Putta opts for trial over de-addiction

HYDERABAD: Maintaining that he had done no wrong, TDP MP from Eluru Putta Mahesh Kumar has reportedly declined the option of seeking treatment at a de-addiction centre, insisting that he would instead face trial.

Police sources said the MP was informed that he could approach the court seeking referral to a de-addiction centre. However, the MP reportedly declined the option and told officials that he would contest the case in court. A source told TNIE that under GO No. 4, any accused found consuming drugs may request the court for referral to a de-addiction centre for treatment. Under Format-D of the GO, the court may refer the accused to a de-addiction centre.

After counselling and treatment, health officials issue a certificate confirming completion of the programme. When police officials explained this provision to Mahesh Kumar, he reportedly refused. The MP and five others tested positive for drug consumption during a raid on a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday night.