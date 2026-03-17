Eluru MP Putta opts for trial over de-addiction

HYDERABAD: Maintaining that he had done no wrong, TDP MP from Eluru Putta Mahesh Kumar has reportedly declined the option of seeking treatment at a de-addiction centre, insisting that he would instead face trial.
Police sources said the MP was informed that he could approach the court seeking referral to a de-addiction centre. However, the MP reportedly declined the option and told officials that he would contest the case in court. A source told TNIE that under GO No. 4, any accused found consuming drugs may request the court for referral to a de-addiction centre for treatment. Under Format-D of the GO, the court may refer the accused to a de-addiction centre.
After counselling and treatment, health officials issue a certificate confirming completion of the programme. When police officials explained this provision to Mahesh Kumar, he reportedly refused. The MP and five others tested positive for drug consumption during a raid on a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday night.
Officials of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with the Future City police, conducted the raid on a farmhouse owned by former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.
Meanwhile, police said Namith Sharma fired four rounds from a revolver to escape from the scene. During arguments on the remand and bail petitions, the public prosecutor told the court that Namith Sharma fired the weapon despite being aware that the raiding team were police officers.
According to the remand report, another accused Koushik Ravi allegedly purchased cocaine for `15,000 from an unidentified person during a trip to Shimla. Police are investigating the source of the drug, the quantity purchased and the supply chain.