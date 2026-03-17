Ensure no disruption in domestic LPG supply: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the State, stressing that hospitals, schools, temples, hostels, and community kitchens should not face any disruption.

During a review meeting held from the RTGS Centre on Monday, the Chief Minister examined the State’s LPG stock, booking, and delivery systems.

Senior officials from the Civil Supplies Department presented a detailed report, informing that 17,209 metric tonnes of LPG stock is currently available. Representatives from ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil also attended the meeting.

The officials reported that LPG distribution is being managed through 1,154 agencies of HPCL, BPCL and IOCL, with HPCL already implementing OTP-based delivery for over 90% of its customers to prevent misuse and black-market diversion. The Chief Minister instructed that similar technology-driven safeguards be adopted across all suppliers.

Naidu emphasised that delivery timelines must return to the standard 1.5 days instead of the current 2.5 days, to reassure the public and avoid panic. He also directed officials to explore alternative cooking solutions, such as induction stoves and coordinate with hotel associations to reduce LPG consumption during the crisis.