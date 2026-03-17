Ensure no disruption in domestic LPG supply: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the State, stressing that hospitals, schools, temples, hostels, and community kitchens should not face any disruption.
During a review meeting held from the RTGS Centre on Monday, the Chief Minister examined the State’s LPG stock, booking, and delivery systems.
Senior officials from the Civil Supplies Department presented a detailed report, informing that 17,209 metric tonnes of LPG stock is currently available. Representatives from ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil also attended the meeting.
The officials reported that LPG distribution is being managed through 1,154 agencies of HPCL, BPCL and IOCL, with HPCL already implementing OTP-based delivery for over 90% of its customers to prevent misuse and black-market diversion. The Chief Minister instructed that similar technology-driven safeguards be adopted across all suppliers.
Naidu emphasised that delivery timelines must return to the standard 1.5 days instead of the current 2.5 days, to reassure the public and avoid panic. He also directed officials to explore alternative cooking solutions, such as induction stoves and coordinate with hotel associations to reduce LPG consumption during the crisis.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu assured full cooperation to hotel associations, while Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar suggested examining kerosene supply for small businesses to protect livelihoods.
The Chief Minister further advised coordination with ONGC, GAIL and BGL to expand household gas pipeline connections and strengthen long-term infrastructure.
The officials confirmed that Anna Canteens, supplied through 17 central kitchens, are functioning without disruption. The Chief Minister reiterated that all critical institutions must be continuously monitored to prevent inconvenience.
Naidu also highlighted the need to prepare for possible supply challenges even after the current crisis, urging departments to adopt robust contingency measures. Authorities revealed that the Centre is expected to allocate additional LPG supplies soon to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
No LPG shortage in State, avers Minister Nadendla
Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders for domestic use in the State and urged people not to believe rumours circulating on social media. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had reviewed the LPG supply situation and directed officials to ensure smooth delivery of cylinders to consumers.
He said panic bookings by consumers, influenced by misinformation, had temporarily put pressure on booking servers.
Manohar explained that normally about 2.81 lakh LPG cylinders are booked daily in the State, while gas companies have been delivering an average of 2.92 lakh cylinders over the past five days.