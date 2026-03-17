Four get lifer in 2024 rape and murder case at AP's Burrilanka

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four accused in the 2024 gang rape and murder of a married woman Kasturi in Burrilanka village of Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Monday.

The verdict was delivered by the Eighth Additional District and Sessions Court.

The accused Devara Yesu, Velubudi Praveen, Lokina Jayaprasad and Dasari Suresh were convicted in the case. The police shifted them to the Central prison on Monday.

Addressing the media, D. Narasimha Kishore, East Godavari Superintendent of Police, said the case relates to the murder of Routhu Kasturi, a resident of Burrilanka village.

On October 15, 2024, Kasturi had gone to work at a nursery near Burrilanka bridge but did not return home.

Her husband reported her missing at Kadiyam Police Station on October 16. During the investigation, Kasturi’s body was found near Choppella locks on October 17.