Man sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Ongole POCSO Court on Monday sentenced Mothukuri alias Kola Pitchaiah (31), a resident of Pusalapadu village in Bestavaripeta mandal of Markapuram district, to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in a case registered under the POCSO Act, 2012 in April 2024.

POCSO Court Judge K Sailaja also ordered the authorities to provide Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim girl through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju appreciated the efforts of police officers, staff and legal teams, including Special Public Prosecutor G Srinivasa Rao, for securing conviction within short time.

According to tip-off, Mothukuri alias Kola Pitchaiah allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl from the same village on April 14, 2024, at around 7.30 am. Police said the accused lured the child into his house while she was returning home from a friend’s house.

The victim later informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with Bestavaripeta police. Sub-Inspector B Narasimha Rao registered the case. Markapuram DSP Bala Sundara Rao conducted the investigation, arrested the accused, sent him to remand and later filed the charge sheet in court.

The SP said, "The judgment is a befitting lesson to criminals who commit crimes against women and girls. Girls should be brave and bold enough to complain or inform the police about such harassment or assaults, and no criminal will be allowed to escape legal punishment.”