Seven autism centres for Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The School Education Department is going to set up special centres for children suffering from autism disorders.

Apart from the existing Bhavita centres that cater to special needs and differently-abled children, the department will establish dedicated centres for autistic children through the Samagra Siksha wing.

In this connection, the government has sanctioned 125 special centres across the State, of which seven have been allotted to the combined Prakasam district.

Each of these special treatment centres for autistic children will be established with funds of Rs 22.75 lakh and will become operational from the next academic year.

“Government has taken a decision to establish special treatment centres for autistic children across the State and out of a total 125 centres, seven will be set up in the combined Prakasam district,” said Prakasam District Samagra Siksha Additional Project Officer Dasari Anil Kumar.

“All these special treatment centres will be established in urban or town localities and most of them will function in the existing Samagra Siksha–Bhavita centre premises. If there is no provision of additional rooms and other facilities, the government will provide them.

"We have 70 trainers or instructors in the existing Bhavita centres and persons having the required eligibility or qualifications among them will be deployed in these new autism centres. If necessary, new trainers will also be recruited,” said Dasari Anil Kumar while speaking to TNIE on Sunday.

According to official estimates, around 150 autistic children are living across the combined Prakasam district.

These children do not have psychological maturity corresponding to their physical age and require therapies such as physiotherapy and speech therapy.