SIT takes Avinash Reddy into custody over multi-crore liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam has taken Muppidi Avinash Reddy, the seventh accused (A7) in the case, into its custody for questioning on Monday.

Avinash Reddy, who was lodged as a remand prisoner in Guntur district jail, was brought to the SIT office in Vijayawada under tight security following permission from the court to take him into custody for three days from March 16 to 18.

According to SIT officials, Avinash Reddy is being interrogated in fiscal transactions allegedly carried out through shell companies as part of liquor kickbacks network.

Investigators believe that huge amounts of money linked to illegal liquor deals were routed through several shell firms to conceal the source and movement of funds.

SIT officials said Avinash Reddy’s role in the case is being examined in detail to uncover the financial trail and identify others involved in the network. The questioning is expected to continue for two days, during which officials extract crucial information regarding the flow of illegal money and the structure of the alleged racket.

The investigation team also suspected that he was involved in managing and operating shell companies used to transfer illicit funds.

Authorities believe firms were created to channel money obtained through illegal liquor transactions.

Officials revealed that Avinash Reddy is a close relative of the main accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy aliasRaj Kasireddy (A1). Investigators suspect that this family connection led to him being entrusted with key responsibilities in managing financial transactions, including storing, and routing illegal funds through multiple accounts.