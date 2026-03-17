Sriramulu fast gave Telugus identity & pride: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the capital city will be developed into a world-class urban centre.

Every citizen should proudly say that Amaravati is our capital, he said, adding that people would witness significant progress in the city’s development over the next three years. He stressed that Amaravati would serve as the focal point for the State’s future growth.

The CM inaugurated a 58-foot bronze statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu at Sakhamuru Park in Amaravati on Monday as part of the celebrations marking his 125th birth anniversary. Named the ‘Statue of Sacrifice,’ the monument symbolises Sriramulu’s historic 58-day fast that ultimately led to the formation of a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State president PVN Madhav and several ministers attended the programme and paid floral tributes to the statue.

Addressing the gathering, the CM described Potti Sriramulu as a symbol of inspiration and sacrifice for the Telugu people. He said Sriramulu did not belong to any particular community but to the entire society. The 58-foot statue was installed to represent the 58-day fast undertaken by Sriramulu, and the monument has been named the Statue of Sacrifice. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands in the United States and the Statue of Unity in India, Andhra Pradesh now has the Statue of Sacrifice honouring Sriramulu, he said. He stressed that development of State in all sectors is a true tribute to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu.

The CM said the first phase of the Potti Sriramulu Memorial Park had been completed in a record six months.