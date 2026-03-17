Teams on alert to catch tiger in Kakinada district

KAKINADA: On the orders of the Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, forest department officials accelerated efforts to capture the tiger which has been roaming in East Godavari, Polavaram, and Kakinada districts for the past 16 days.

Its movements terrified nearby villagers; moreover, it has already killed some cows and other cattle.

As a result, farmers and cattle rearers have suffered losses. Relocating cattle has proven extremely challenging. Farmers and agricultural laborers now fear venturing into their fields. Over the past 16 days, forest officials have blocked several roads as a preventive measure to check attacks on humans. .

In this situation, Deputy CM directed the forest department to capture the tiger at the earliest.

The Tiger made a U-turn from Annavaram (Pampa Reservoir) toward a rocky hill near the KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) hostel in Sankhavaram mandal, Kakinada district.

On Monday morning, it moved towards Sankhavaram high school to attack cattle, but all livestock had already been relocated on the directions of the forest department officials. Residents are panicked due to tiger’s presence.

The tiger later headed toward Mallapuram village in the agency area.