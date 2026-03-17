Three killed, six injured as van collides with mini-lorry in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Three persons died on the spot and six others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Jangam Gunta–Tippayapalem (Mittamedipalli) villages under Markapuram Rural police station limits on Monday evening when a Toofan vehicle collided with a mini lorry transporting a banana load from Porumamilla in Kadapa district to Nalgonda.

Markapuram Rural police rushed to the spot, carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to a government hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

According to Sub-Inspector V Vemana, Markapuram Rural police station, a group of pilgrims from Belgaum in Karnataka had visited Srisailam for darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba. They were returning to their native place when the accident occurred.

When their Toofan vehicle reached the Jangam Gunta area, a banana-laden mini lorry coming from the opposite direction at high speed reportedly rammed into the vehicle.

In the impact, three persons travelling in the Toofan vehicle — two men and a woman — died on the spot due to severe bleeding injuries.

Four others travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries. The mini lorry driver and another person also suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Vemana said, “We are trying to get the details of the deceased and injured persons who were travelling in the Toofan vehicle. As they are all from Karnataka and have sustained serious injuries, no one is able to provide their details at present. We registered a case and the investigation is under way.”