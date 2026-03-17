TTD to provide continuous Anna Prasadam during Vontimitta Brahmotsavams

KADAPA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu on Monday announced that Anna Prasadam will be continuously distributed to devotees at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple during the upcoming Brahmotsavams.

Speaking at the administrative building in Vontimitta, B R Naidu said the nine-day festival will be held from March 27 to April 5. Since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Vontimitta have been observed as a state festival, with TTD organising the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita.

BR Naidu said elaborate arrangements are underway for the Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 1, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk garments to the deities. Devotees will receive free laddu prasadam worth Rs 50, along with food, drinking water, and buttermilk packets.

The Chairman added that the Brahmotsavam arrangements are being coordinated with district authorities, and the Sita Rama Kalyanam will be telecast live worldwide through Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel. He said electrical illumination, LED lighting, and a public address system are being installed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. Plans include a 108-foot statue of Jambavantha at Rs 20.17 crore and 100 guest rooms at Rs 37 crore as part of the temple master plan. Earlier, Naidu inaugurated an Anna Prasadam distribution centre opposite the temple, set up on the Chief Minister’s directions to ensure continuous food service.

Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri directed officials to arrange security, parking, sanitation, drinking water, medical aid, RTC bus services, and help desks.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said special decorations reflecting Telugu tradition will be arranged, with police and temple staff coordinating to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.