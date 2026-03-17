Andhra Pradesh

Ugadi Mahotsavams begin at Srisailam with Vedic rituals

Vedic scholars recited the Veda Parayanam and conducted Veda Swasti, invoking blessings for peace and prosperity. Priests performed Shiva Sankalpam, Ganapati Puja, and Punyahavachanam.
The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams starting with special rituals at Srisailam on Monday.
The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams starting with special rituals at Srisailam on Monday. Photo | Express
Express News Service
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KURNOOL: The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavams began on Monday at the Srisailam temple with traditional rituals, marking the start of celebrations that will run through March 20.

The inaugural ceremonies were performed in accordance with Agama Shastra, with Vedic hymns offered to the presiding deities. Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, along with priests and scholars, entered the Yagasala.

Vedic scholars recited the Veda Parayanam and conducted Veda Swasti, invoking blessings for peace and prosperity. Priests performed Shiva Sankalpam, Ganapati Puja, and Punyahavachanam.

The rituals continued with Chandiswara Puja, Kankana Puja, Ritvigvaranam, Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Vastu Puja, and Rudra Kalasha Sthapana, accompanied by Panchavarana Archana and chants for global welfare.

In the evening, the Ankura Arpana ritual will symbolise growth. The festivities also include Bhringi Vahana Seva, a village procession. As part of the celebrations, the goddess will appear in Mahalakshmi Alankaram.

Srisailam
Ugadi Mahotsavams

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