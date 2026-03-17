ULBs in Andhra Pradesh to get smart LED street lighting

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has cleared the way for a state-wide rollout of an Enhanced Energy Efficient Smart Street Lighting System across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The initiative, aimed at modernising urban infrastructure and cutting energy costs, will be implemented in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and monitored by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO).

According to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the project builds on successful pilot programs and will introduce ILMS-based LED street lighting across municipalities.

APSEEDCO will serve as the Project Monitoring Consultant, tasked with preparing detailed project reports, bid documents, technical evaluations, monitoring, and greenhouse gas emission assessments. The consultancy fee has been set at 2 per cent of the total project cost.

During the bidding process, seven vendors qualified with rates ranging between `184 and `610 per light per month.

However, EESL offered to execute the project at a significantly lower rate of `175 per light per month, inclusive of GST. Following deliberations, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration recommended entering into a formal agreement with EESL at this rate.

After examining the proposal, the government has approved the arrangement, directing APSEEDCO to provide technical and consultancy support to ensure efficiency and transparency in implementation. The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration have been instructed to take immediate steps to operationalise the project.

The initiative is expected to transform street lighting across Andhra Pradesh, reduce power consumption, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

By adopting smart technology and centralised monitoring, the government aims to deliver safer, brighter streets while lowering costs and cutting emissions — a move seen as a major step toward building greener and more resilient cities.