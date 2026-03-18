99 products identified under ODOP scheme in Andhra: Union Minister

NELLORE: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said 99 products have been identified under the One District One Product scheme across Andhra Pradesh to promote region-specific industries. Responding to queries raised in the Lok Sabha by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Prasada explained the ODOP initiative.

Implemented by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, selects and promotes at least one product from each district to ensure balanced regional development. The Andhra Pradesh government has identified 99 products from 26 districts.

From the Nellore district, Udayagiri wooden carved products and Patur cotton silk sarees have been selected. State data shows Patur sarees generated a turnover of Rs 52.50 crore over the past five years, employing 2,850 people, with Rs 42.50 crore in business recorded.

The Minister said handloom products are being promoted through exhibitions, e-commerce, exports, social media, and boutique partnerships, focusing on items such as Uppada Jamdani, Venkatagiri cotton sarees, Ponduru dhoties, and Madanapalle silk sarees.

He added that Rs 35.52 crore, about 30% of the total allocation, was earmarked for women entrepreneurs. Over the past five years, Rs 118.40 crore assistance was provided to 15,841 beneficiaries across the state, including Rs 6.25 crore to 762 beneficiaries in Nellore.