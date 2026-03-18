Andhra government to build 35 waiting homes for tribal pregnant women

VIJAYAWADA: State government is constructing 35 new birth waiting homes across seven Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) to support tribal pregnant women.

Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav said the buildings are being developed at a cost of Rs 12.25 crore, with 15 in Paderu ITDA and four each in Rampachodavaram, Parvathipuram, Chinturu, Srisailam, and Kota Ramachandrapuram.

Of these, 22 centres are expected to be ready by May or June, two more by July, and the rest by the end of the year. At present, 76 waiting centres are functioning in these ITDA regions, 41 of which have dedicated buildings, while construction is underway for others.

Each building will have eight rooms, including four for pregnant women, with attached toilets, kitchen, a recreation room, a reception, and storage facilities. The construction, costing Rs 35 lakh per building, is funded by the National Health Mission and supervised by ITDA officials. The centres are linked to 27 PHCs, six CHCs, and two area hospitals, ensuring medical support is available.

Pregnant women from remote tribal areas will be brought to these centres at least a week before delivery by ASHA workers and ANMs. Each woman will receive Rs 200 per day for food, while an accompanying helper will get Rs 200 for food plus Rs 200 as compensation for lost wages, amounting to Rs 600 per day.

It is expected to reduce transportation and healthcare difficulties during delivery. In 2025–26, about 11,000 tribal women benefited from these centres, while 9,500 women have received services this year. Once buildings are completed, 13,000 pregnant women are expected to benefit.