Andhra minister Lokesh makes surprise inspection of MPP school in Mylavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to the health, nutrition, and quality education of students, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh conducted a surprise inspection at Devunicheruvu Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School in Mylavaram of NTR district on Tuesday.

The visit comes in the backdrop of recent concerns regarding the quality of the midday meal scheme.

Taking the issue seriously, the Minister personally assessed the on-ground situation, interacting directly with students and teachers to understand their experiences and ensure accountability.

In a heartfelt gesture, Minister Lokesh sat down and dined with the students, sharing the same meal served to them. Demonstrating humility, he also washed his own plate after the meal.

He interacted warmly and candidly with the children, who engaged with him openly.

During his interaction, the Minister emphasised that the government maintains a “zero tolerance” approach towards any compromise in children’s nutrition, hygiene, and education standards. He reiterated that strict action will be taken against negligence, while also ensuring that schools are supported with necessary resources.

Officials stated that the Minister’s visit was aimed not just at inspection, but also at building trust among students and ensuring that every child receives safe, nutritious food and a conducive learning environment.

The visit reflects the government’s broader vision of combining accountability with compassion, where policy implementation is closely monitored while keeping the well-being of children at the centre of governance.