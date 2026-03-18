CM Naidu to launch free travel scheme for differently-abled in RTC buses today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme on Wednesday, offering free bus travel to persons with disabilities across the State.
Timed as a special Ugadi offering, the scheme underscores the Naidu government’s renewed focus on social equity, mobility, and last-mile dignity, while also reinforcing its governance narrative of “welfare with scale.”
The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the programme in Amaravati in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and BJP Andhra Pradesh State President PVN Madhav - signalling a coordinated NDA political messaging around inclusive governance.
In a symbolic gesture aimed at amplifying the scheme’s outreach, Naidu and senior leaders will travel alongside beneficiaries on RTC buses post-launch. The Chief Minister will also host a community lunch for persons with disabilities, reinforcing the administration’s emphasis on empathy-led governance.
The Divyang Shakti Scheme is expected to benefit over 12.76 lakh individuals, including 11.16 lakh persons with disabilities and their attendants, making it one of the largest state-led mobility support programmes for the differently-abled in India. Key features include free bus travel for persons with disabilities across RTC services, 50 percent fare concession for attendants accompanying beneficiaries, eligibility for individuals with over 40 percent disability, coverage expanded across 4 to 21 categories of disabilities and annual government support of `207 crore to RTC for implementation of the scheme.
The launch of Divyang Shakti builds on the success of the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, under which women in Andhra Pradesh have undertaken over 52 crore free bus journeys, backed by a government outlay exceeding `1,826 crore.
By extending similar mobility rights to persons with disabilities, the Naidu government is broadening its welfare template beyond gender to disability inclusion, a move that is likely to resonate strongly in both social and political discourse.
Originally announced on December 3 - International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the scheme’s rollout during Ugadi adds cultural resonance while reinforcing the government’s positioning of Andhra Pradesh as a “people-first, inclusive growth state.”
With Divyang Shakti, the Naidu administration is not only addressing a critical accessibility gap but also sharpening its welfare narrative at scale - combining fiscal commitment, symbolic politics, and targeted social impact.
In a coordinated statewide rollout, MLAs will simultaneously launch the scheme in their constituencies, travel with beneficiaries, and participate in community outreach events - giving the programme both administrative scale and political visibility.