Defence delegations visit Andhra Pradesh, focus on development and civil-military cooperation

VIJAYAWADA: Two high-level defence delegations visited Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, holding discussions with senior State officials on development and civil-military cooperation.

A 16-member team from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, led by MV Patel (AVSM), met Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad at the AP Secretariat.

As part of their annual strategic studies course, the delegation is touring states to study governance and development projects. In Andhra Pradesh, they will review Visakhapatnam’s Smart City initiatives and Amaravati’s capital development.

The Chief Secretary briefed them on challenges and progress in building a modern capital city, highlighting infrastructure expansion, airports, ports, and national highway projects under PM Gati Shakti.

Patel explained that the NDC course involves extensive field visits across India and abroad to understand political, economic, and strategic issues.

Separately, Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA), also met senior dignitaries in Amaravati and Vijayawada. His protocol visit focused on strengthening military–civil synergy.

After calling on Governor Sk Abdul Nazeer on Monday to discuss nation-building and the Army’s role in disaster management and community development. He called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Ajay Mishra had also met Industries Minister TG Bharat on fostering a defence industry ecosystem, and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on security matters.

With Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, he discussed the welfare of ex-servicemen and ECHS facilities.

Both delegations emphasised collaboration between defence institutions and civil authorities.