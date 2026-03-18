Jagan slams NDA government on Rs 3.30 lakh crore loans

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the ruling TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of record-level borrowing without delivering any welfare or development benefits.

Addressing party leaders and workers from Ongole constituency at the YSRCP central office, Jagan alleged that within less than two years, the government has accumulated debts of `3.30 lakh crore, yet failed to implement a single welfare scheme.

He contrasted this with his own tenure, claiming that despite inheriting a financially broken treasury and facing the COVID-19 crisis, his government fulfilled 99 percent of manifesto promises within the first year.

“We treated the manifesto as a sacred document, not just a piece of paper,” Jagan said, adding that schemes were implemented on schedule with direct benefit transfers to households.

Jagan accused the current administration of widespread corruption, stating that resources such as sand, liquor, granite, and government lands were being exploited for private gain.

He alleged that revenue was being diverted into the pockets of leaders rather than reaching the state treasury. He also criticised the government for failing to act against party leaders involved in scandals and drug abuse cases.