KCM helps Konaseema woman return from Muscat

AMALAPURAM: Uppalaguptam resident Geddam Durga of Konaseema district returned from Muscat with the help of the Konaseema Centre for Migration (KCM) after being stranded for three years due to a fake agent.

Acting on the directions of Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, Konaseema Centre for Migration (KCM) officials facilitated Geddam Durga’s return from Muscat. She met Joint Collector T Nishanthi, KCM Coordinator Golla Ramesh and officials to thank them.

Nishanthi said KCM supports migrant workers by providing assistance, including repatriation of mortal remains and rescue of distressed persons abroad.

Officials said Durga travelled to Muscat in June 2023 through a fraudulent agent, Aithabatthula Srinivasa Rao, and later came under another agent, Bonthu Lakshmi, where she worked under severe hardship. When she sought to return, the agent extended her contract and demanded ransom. After partial payment, the family approached KCM, which coordinated with the Indian Embassy to bring her back.