Low archaeological allocations in Andhra due to limited proposals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Although official data shows that allocations for archaeological explorations and excavations in AP were minimal, officials indicate that the low figures are largely due to limited proposals from the State rather than a lack of funding support from the Centre.

Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, only Rs 7 lakh was allocated for exploration and excavation in the State, of which Rs 5.69 lakh was utilised. No funds were released between 2020-21 & 2022-23, as no proposals were put forward during this period.

Allocations were made in 2023-24 with Rs 5 lakh for allocation of which Rs 3.70 lakh was utilised. In 2024-25, of the Rs 2 lakh allocated, Rs 1.99 lakh was utilised. These figures were placed in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He was replying to a question posed by TDP MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao.

In contrast, Rs 49.52 crore was allocated and utilised for the maintenance of protected sites in AP during five-year period. Annual expenditure stood at Rs 4.57 crore in 2020-21, Rs 5.75 crore in 2021-22, Rs 11.60 crore in 2022-23, Rs 14.70 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 12.90 crore in 2024-25.