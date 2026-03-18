Order issued to hand over 385 acres for development of Mulapeta port in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: In a significant development in the construction of the Mulapeta port, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday issued orders by handing over as many as 385.24 acres of salt lands located in the Naupada area from the Naupada Salt Factory to the AP Maritime Board on a 99-year lease.

The primary obstacle pertaining to the connectivity from Mulapeta port on the Howrah-Chennai National Highway-16 has been cleared through the persistent efforts of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Therefore, joy is palpable across the region following the official orders issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The YSRCP government laid the foundation stone for the Mulapeta (Formerly known as Bhavanapadu) Greenfield Port under Santhabommali mandal in Srikakulam district with an estimated cost of Rs 4362 crore on 19 April 2023.

The State government completed the land acquisition and R&R issues under war footage, as the Mulapeta Port will play a key role in the development of the district as well as the state by providing at least 25,000 jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) finalised the tenders for phase-1 works to Vishwa Samudra Group and handed over the lands to the contracting agency. However, the YSRCP government lost power in the 2024 general elections.

Subsequently, the TDP-led NDA coalition government came to power and hastened work to take up the project. The contracting agency Vishwa Samudra Group is preparing the ground to start the works.

These lands are critical for connecting Mulapeta Port to Tekkali and the National Highway. Therefore, the AP Maritime Board started negotiations with the Central Government for the lands. Recognising the gravity of the issue, Union minister Rammohan Naidu prioritised its resolution.

“Mulapeta Port is poised to become a vital hub for imports and exports in AP. Therefore, the TDP-led NDA coalition government is committed for the completion of this project as early as possible to change the face of Srikakulam with the development,’’ said Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.