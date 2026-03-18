Slow progress of Godavari riverfront works pose threat to river bank in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The much-awaited Godavari Riverfront development project in Rajamahendravaram is moving at a slow pace, raising concern among residents and officials about both delays and potential risks along the riverbank.

The project, being implemented with an estimated grant of Rs 8 crore, was originally expected to be completed by the end of March. However, officials say only about 30 to 40 per cent of the works have been completed so far.

The slow progress has also created a worrying situation along parts of the riverfront. As part of the development works, existing bathing ghats and sections of the concrete embankment were removed to facilitate the widening of the riverfront and the bund road. At present, only a mud embankment remains in several stretches, leaving the area exposed if heavy rains or sudden flooding occur.

Officials point out that this particular stretch lies in a relatively low-lying section of the Godavari and is known for strong water flow during floods. In the past, severe floods damaged the riverbank here, which led to the construction of a concrete retaining wall for protection.

With that structure now dismantled to make way for the new riverfront works, any sudden rise in water levels could weaken the mud embankment and even cause breaches, potentially posing a flood risk to nearby residential areas.

The riverfront project proposes a comprehensive redevelopment of the Godavari bund road and nearby parks to create an attractive public space.

Under the plan, the existing parks will be redesigned as upper promenades, while a submerged lower promenade will be built closer to the riverbed.