Slow progress of Godavari riverfront works pose threat to river bank in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The much-awaited Godavari Riverfront development project in Rajamahendravaram is moving at a slow pace, raising concern among residents and officials about both delays and potential risks along the riverbank.
The project, being implemented with an estimated grant of Rs 8 crore, was originally expected to be completed by the end of March. However, officials say only about 30 to 40 per cent of the works have been completed so far.
The slow progress has also created a worrying situation along parts of the riverfront. As part of the development works, existing bathing ghats and sections of the concrete embankment were removed to facilitate the widening of the riverfront and the bund road. At present, only a mud embankment remains in several stretches, leaving the area exposed if heavy rains or sudden flooding occur.
Officials point out that this particular stretch lies in a relatively low-lying section of the Godavari and is known for strong water flow during floods. In the past, severe floods damaged the riverbank here, which led to the construction of a concrete retaining wall for protection.
With that structure now dismantled to make way for the new riverfront works, any sudden rise in water levels could weaken the mud embankment and even cause breaches, potentially posing a flood risk to nearby residential areas.
The riverfront project proposes a comprehensive redevelopment of the Godavari bund road and nearby parks to create an attractive public space.
Under the plan, the existing parks will be redesigned as upper promenades, while a submerged lower promenade will be built closer to the riverbed.
The lower promenade is planned to stretch about 550 metres, linking PV Narasimha Rao Park with Gowthami Nandanam Park.
The idea is to provide uninterrupted pedestrian connectivity along the riverfront while offering scenic views of the Godavari.
The project also includes the development of plaza areas, seating spaces, landscaping, lighting, railings and bollards along the upper promenade.
A small connecting bridge between Gowthami Nandanam Park and PV Narasimha Rao Park is also part of the design. In addition, footpaths and on-street parking facilities for two-wheelers are planned along the bund road to improve accessibility.
The riverbank in this area had earlier been strengthened during the Godavari Pushkarams, when a park was also developed.
At that time, Padmavathi and TDP bathing ghats were constructed for pilgrims and visitors. Under the new development plan, those ghats have been dismantled to make way for redesigned steps leading into the river and the construction of a bridge-like structure along the waterfront.
The project was first proposed last year and preliminary works began during the tenure of former municipal commissioner Vijay Rama Raju.
After the new coalition government assumed office, the Centre sanctioned the `8-crore grant. So far, the contractor has completed works worth around `2 crore.
However, delays in the release of funds have reportedly slowed down the pace of construction. Municipal Superintending Engineer Reeta said, About 40 per cent of the works completed and project may not be fully completed before the flood season, Reeta said.