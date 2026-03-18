Straying tiger moves towards Baruvaka forest

KAKINADA: A tiger that strayed into human habitation in Kakinada district over two weeks ago has now moved towards a forest area near Baruvaka village in Prathipadu mandal, according to forest officials.

Officials said 18 days have passed since the tiger entered human habitation. The animal is currently on a rocky hill near Baruvaka village and has travelled nearly 250 km from the Papikondalu agency area during this period. It killed around 15 cows and cattle while roaming.

Acting on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Forest Department State Advisor P Mallikarjuna Rao inspected the tiger’s pugmarks at Baruvaka village along with District Forest Officer (DFO) N Ramachandra Rao and other officials. Based on the pugmarks, officials said the tiger is heading towards a dense forest area.

DFO N Ramachandra Rao said 11 Hanuman teams are on alert and will act if the tiger returns to human habitation. He said there would be no issue if the animal moves into the forest.

Officials said the tiger roared near Pedamallapuram and Baruvaka villages on Monday night, causing panic among residents. Villagers stayed awake and assisted Hanuman teams in tracking the animal. The DFO said officials will capture the tiger if it descends from the rocky hill into populated areas.