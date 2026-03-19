ACA team wins South Zone Veterans title, beat Tamil Nadu by eight wickets in Chennai final

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) team won the South Zone Veterans Cricket Tournament 2026, defeating Tamil Nadu by eight wickets in the final held in Chennai.

The tournament was conducted in a round-robin format, featuring four teams-ACA Veterans, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and Services. After the league stage, ACA Veterans finished at the top of the table and advanced to the final along with Tamil Nadu.

In the title clash, Tamil Nadu posted 163 for 7 in their allotted overs. SS Bharath top-scored with 63 runs, while the Andhra bowlers maintained control during the innings. Harnatha Reddy was among the key contributors with the ball, returning with figures of 2 for 37. Chasing 164, ACA Veterans completed the target with ease, finishing at 164 for 2. Sanjeev Reddy scored 50, anchoring the innings and guiding the team to victory.

ACA officials congratulated the Veterans for their successful campaign in the tournament.