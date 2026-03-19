Andhra JAC urges government to resolve pending problems, appoint PRC

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know why the coalition government delayed the appointment of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) despite it not being involved in any expenditure, leaders of the AP JAC Amaravati demanded that the government constitute PRC and also announce the Interim Relief immediately.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the APJAC leaders said that discontent is mounting among government employees as the coalition government faces criticism for delaying the implementation of promises made prior to the elections.

They expressed concern over the lack of progress in clearing pending dues from the previous government and the failure to update Dearness Allowances (DAs) even after assuming office.

APJAC Amaravati State Committee Chairman Boppiraju Venkateswarlu and General Secretary Palisetti Damodara Rao submitted a representation to Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad at the Secretariat. The memorandum outlined the issues faced by serving employees, the retired employees, contract, outsourced staff and employees working in the village and ward secretariats.

The union leaders urged the Chief Secretary to bring the concerns of employees to the notice of the Chief Minister and take immediate steps to address their financial problems. They stressed the need for prompt clearance of dues for retiring employees and families of deceased employees, noting that several retirees have passed away without receiving their entitled benefits.

Further, the union representatives demanded regularisation of pending contract employees and extension of all government welfare schemes to outsourced staff.